News Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Reassigns Publishing Rights To Bad Boy Records Artists And Songwriters / 09.04.2023

Announced today (Sept. 4), Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to relinquish Bad Boys Records’ publishing rights to its artists and songwriters. This surprising decision upends decades of conventional industry practices, where record companies have historically retained the rights to their signees’ work.

Per REVOLT, the announcement came as a seismic shift in an industry often criticized for its exploitative business models. For years, labels have pocketed the lion’s share of revenue generated from an artist’s creative output, leaving many to question the fairness of such arrangements. Now, Combs’ decision seeks to redistribute that wealth to the artists themselves.

Since its launch in 1993, Bad Boy Records followed the industry standard. Over the years, however, Diddy’s viewpoint underwent a significant transformation. Artists like Faith Evans, Ma$e, The LOX, and 112, along with the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G., are among those who stand to benefit from this shift in policy.

Insiders report that Combs’ decision came after he declined several lucrative offers to sell the company’s publishing rights. Instead, the music mogul opted for a more equitable distribution of wealth, reassigning the rights to the artists and songwriters responsible for the label’s success.

Coinciding with Bad Boy’s 30th anniversary, this monumental step also followed a period of public contention between Diddy and Bad Boy alum Ma$e. The dispute peaked after the former criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking Black artists. Last year, the “Feel So Good” artist even offered $2 million to buy back his publishing.

In related news, Diddy’s upcoming sixth studio LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, is set to drop on Sept. 15. Alongside established acts such as John Legend, Babyface, and Mary J. Blige, rising stars like H.E.R., Jozzy, Kalan.FrFr, and Summer Walker will also appear on the project.