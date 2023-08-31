News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy's Upcoming 'The Love Album' Will Feature Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Coco Jones, And More / 08.31.2023

As anticipation builds for Diddy’s upcoming sixth studio LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, the mogul himself revealed the project’s star-studded tracklist today (Aug. 31). The highly anticipated LP is scheduled to drop on Sept. 15, including guest appearances from a number of R&B legends and newer names.

Perhaps the most notable is with The Weeknd, especially since the “Blinding Lights” singer recently declared he’s done with featured collaborations. On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Diddy confirmed on Instagram that he secured the final slot of the singer’s career.

In a press release, Combs revealed that his new project is a work of heart and soul. “Music is my first love, and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” he stated. “This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.”

Elsewhere, the album’s lineup reads like a Grammy Awards invite list. Alongside established artists such as John Legend and Mary J. Blige, rising stars like H.E.R. and Summer Walker also appear. The project includes other standout names like Babyface, Jazmine Sullivan, and Teyana Taylor.

This endeavor also marks a significant milestone for Combs, who is releasing the LP under his new label, Love Records. The body of work will be his first solo album in 17 years, following 2006’s Press Play. Meanwhile, he’s dropped collaborative projects and mixtapes, such as 2010’s Last Train to Paris with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper as Dirty Money, and 2015’s mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch).

On top of the tracklist, Diddy teased fans by releasing a number of loose singles that won’t be on the album’s release. These records include the Bryson Tiller-featured “Gotta Move On” and PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted “Sex in the Porsche.”