BIA Announces "The Really Her Tour" With Lakeyah And Lebra Jolie

BIA is gearing up to hit the road following her recent EP release. Announced today (Sept. 6), “The Really Her Tour” will see the musician and openers Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie kicking off the musical journey on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. Featuring 12 additional stops, the show run will loop back to close out in Santa Ana’s The Observatory on the eve of Halloween.

Last month, BIA unveiled REALLY HER, a nine-track offering that saw guest features from industry heavyweights like Juicy J, Swizz Beatz, J. Cole, and Timbaland. The project’s standout cuts included “LONDON” and “I’M THAT B**CH.” Moreover, she dropped the music video for “MILLIONS” to accompany the body of work’s release.

In an interview with The Cut, the rapper shared, “I work on a lot of songs, and I wanted this to be an elevated version of what For Certain felt like. For me, that project was the first time in my life and my career where I really felt super-sure of myself, like 100 percent about everything. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m stepping into it. I don’t need validation from anyone.’ This is me. This is what and who I am.”

She continued, “So with this project, REALLY HER, I struggled on finding a name that resonated with me, but I would always randomly say, ‘I’m really her’ or ‘Oh, I woke up her again today. It’s me.’ I would always say it, and one day, it just clicked. I had so many other names, but I felt like this was the next step of For Certain because for certain, I’m really her — now I’m really in it. You can’t take me out.”

BIA has been on a creative hot streak since the release of 2020’s For Certain, which climbed into the Top 40 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Subsequently, the EP received a deluxe version that featured six additional tracks and contributions from notable artists like Sevyn Streeter, G Herbo, and Nicki Minaj, who added a verse to the double platinum hit “Whole Lotta Money.”

Meanwhile, Lakeyah debuted No Pressure (Pt. 2) in 2022, which boasted guest appearances from Latto, Flo Milli, Lucky Daye, and more. The Atlanta native dropped “WANT EM HOOD” in July. On the other hand, Jolie shared her self-titled LP last year after signing to Interscope Records.