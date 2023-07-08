New Music Lakeyah’s cover art for “Want Em Hood” QC's Lakeyah Releases "WANT EM HOOD" / 07.08.2023

Lakeyah has been slowly building her catalog after becoming one of the newest members of the legendary hip hop music label Quality Control/Motown Records. Seven months into 2023, the QC rapper has decided to release her first solo track of the year. The new banger is a fresh take on Gorilla Zoe’s 2007 smash “Hood N**ga.” The fiery single showcases her elite confidence and prowess as an emcee.

“WANT EM HOOD” matches nostalgic energy with her modern flow. Lakeyah is known for her hard-hitting raps and surgeon-like sharp delivery. This skill and hunger have been displayed since her breakout hit “Female Goat,” which helped her draw the attention of Quality Control head honcho Pierre “P” Thomas.

When speaking on the record, the “Mind Yo Business” emcee exclaims, “‘Hood N**ga’ is one of my favorite tracks leading the early 2000s. That was my favorite era of music, and I wanted to exude that fun, feel-good, but braggadocious vibe. ‘WANT EM HOOD’ is perfect for the summer, and it’s empowering for my guys and girls. We love ’em from the hood!”

Lakeyah recently celebrated the first gold plaque she secured as a guest artist on Nardo Wick’s “Baby Wyd?” from his Who is Nardo Wick album. Once she got the news, she took to Instagram to say, “Got my first gold plaque for my feature on ‘Baby Wyd?’ Thank you, nardowick. ‘WANT EM HOOD’ 7/7!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 🔑 (@lakeyah)

The Milwaukee-bred songstress is building momentum with her music with each release. She also has risen to prominence on social media with her time on television. She will be returning to BET+’s unscripted reality series “The Impact Atlanta,” doubling back for season two after a successful run with season one.

“WANT EM HOOD” continues Lakeyah’s ascension in music and builds on the momentum of her four-track single “ADD IT UP,” released last month (June 2) with Detroit rapper Kash Doll. She also recently headlined the 2023 installment of CultureCon L.A.

Check out the new track here below!