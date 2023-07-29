New Music BIA’s ‘REALLY HER’ EP Cover Art BIA Enlists Juicy J And J. Cole on Her New EP, 'REALLY HER' / 07.29.2023

BIA has been making significant waves over the last year. On Friday (July 28), the Boston-bred rap sensation shared her new REALLY HER EP via Epic Records. Lil Rich, AzizTheShake, and BIA executively produced the latest project of the multiplatinum Los Angeles-based emcee.

The project comes with a new video for “Millions” produced by AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan. The cinematic visual showcases BIA’s strong fashion sense and confidence with her flex-worthy raps. The video features a cameo from NeNe Leakes from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The viral BRAVO reality television star can be heard in the song’s sample. Fans on social media were elated to see the two leads bring their worlds together in the dynamic new video.

BIA’s new seven-track EP opens up with her latest track, “BIG BUSINESS,” before hitting stride with a feature from Memphis rap legend and award-winning rapper Juicy J on “Don’t Tell Then.” The brief project also features her popular single “LONDON” with J. Cole. The unlikely collaboration helped the Pharrell cosignee amass north of 48 million Spotify streams and 24 million YouTube views on the music video.

BIA has collaborated with some of the industry’s top stars. She has worked with Busta Rhymes, NLE Choppa, DDG, OHGEESY, and Timbaland this year. Her verse on DDG’s “I’m Geekin” sent social media into an uproar. Fans of the rising recording artist did not know her lyrics could be so sexually charged. Nonetheless, her verse stood out and helped make the track as big as it is now.

BIA has always commanded respect with her effortless flow and ear for hooks. Summer after summer, she has delivered one heavy-hitting track after another, including her double platinum single “Whole Lotta Money,” which got a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

