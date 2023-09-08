New Music Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Latto And Sexyy Red Join Forces For Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)" / 09.08.2023

Young Nudy served up a remix of his summer banger, “Peaches & Eggplants,” today (Sept. 8). The fresh take received a highly anticipated update from two women currently dominating the rap genre: Sexyy Red and Latto.

In the St. Louis native’s verse, she rapped, “Hit from the back, rip off my tracks. Grip on my booty, you know that it’s fat. H**s stay tweakin’, lil’ b**ch, relax. I don’t want your n**ga, I just wanna crack. Me and Nudy off a Perc. He wanna see how this coochie work.”

Parallel in lyrical audacity, Latto joined the fray with lines that continue her streak of top-tier features throughout this past summer. The Atlanta artist spat, “He wanna know if it’s real or it’s fake. I got a peach on the back like a plate. I got him eatin’ my booty on tape. I might expose him like 1090 Jake. He don’t eat p**sy, he gots to go. Give me that neck like Benzino.”

Listen to the track below.

The aforementioned lyrics referenced hip hop blogger 1090 Jake, who uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed rapper Boston Richey cooperating with law enforcement on two different instances. After the incident, the media personality also got into a feud online with Wack 100 and Finesse2Tymes.

Moreover, this collaboration marked the first between Latto and Red. Last month, the former was accused of biting the “SkeeYee” artist’s style in a clip that surfaced on social media. Although she never publicly addressed the accusations, the “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” proved there’s no bad blood between the pair.

Earlier this year, Latto notably secured her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 spot with “Seven,” a joint effort with BTS’ Jung Kook. Meanwhile, Red has been on a meteoric rise since the debut of her early contender for song of the summer, “Pound Town.” The record further skyrocketed with a rendition from Nicki Minaj.