Benzino and Coi Leray

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images

Coi Leray's Father Benzino Tears Up Over "Deadbeat Dad" Claims

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.28.2023

In an interview with the “We In Miami Podcast” on Thursday (July 27), Benzino addressed allegations of him being an absent father to his rising star daughter, Coi Leray.

Host Slim Stunta broached the sensitive topic by asking if the music industry veteran felt his daughter owed him an apology. “I have thick skin, man. I’m one of those people like, let’s just forget it and move forward,” the 58-year-old responded. 

As the conversation veered toward his relationship with the “Bops” rapper, the former The Source publisher’s emotions came to the fore. “I went through a lot, man,” Benzino admitted, with his eyes welled up with tears. “And it was hard for me to be looked upon — like, I’ve been called all kinds of s**t, but a deadbeat dad? Come on, man.”

His sorrow amplified as he refuted accusations of envy and impediments to Leray’s career. Benzino shared, “I love my daughter. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be known as that. I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter, I raised her.”

The interview took a hopeful turn as Benzino recounted his recent attendance at Leray’s performance at Rolling Loud Miami, describing the moment as “surreal.” He recalled it, stating, “I’m just saying, she’s amazing. Like, for real, no bulls**t. I love her. Seeing her like that… You can say I’m biased, but honestly, like, I don’t see nobody else doing that. She’s amazing, man.”

During an interview held backstage after her performance last Sunday (July 23), Leray invited Benzino to join her. Clearly touched, the musician shared it was “the first time he ever, ever saw me perform.” 

In June, Coi Leray released her sophomore album aptly titled COI. The 16-song LP contained features from Lola Brooke, James Brown, Saucy Santana, David Guetta, and Giggs.

News
Benzino
Coi Leray
