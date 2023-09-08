News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug's Co-Defendant YSL Polo Convicted Of On-Camera Shooting / 09.08.2023

After a recent pause in the YSL RICO case, Young Thug’s co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey, also known as YSL Polo, was convicted of murder in a separate case on Thursday (Sept. 7).

Last Wednesday (Aug. 30) marked the culmination of the trial for the fatal shooting of Xavier Arlandor Turner. According to Complex, the incident occurred in January 2020 and was captured on surveillance cameras outside a College Park, Georgia barbershop located in the Old National Village Discount Mall.

Although the security footage didn’t clearly identify the perpetrator’s face, eye-witness accounts and Dorsey’s attire on that day placed him at the scene. According to police records, the latter effectively aligned him with the description of the suspect.

The court’s understanding of the situation deepened as prosecutors presented texts that the rapper dispatched shortly after the shooting with messages containing admissions to the crime.

Dorsey’s prior convictions played a substantial role during the trial. He was serving a life sentence already for a 2019 homicide — a crime where he was caught on camera during an armed robbery outside a gas station. During that incident, he reportedly shot and killed 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh.

The prosecution also emphasized the rapper’s criminal history by pointing out his violent one-man spree between the two murders. The trail of his criminality further extended to his social media activities, where the musician flaunted stolen jewelry and appeared nonchalant about his actions.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Gautam Rao characterized Dorsey as a person with a “proclivity for violence and a reckless disregard for human life.” The defense now faces the uphill task of appealing against his sentence — life without parole plus 55 years — for the Turner murder.

The conviction ran concurrently with Dorsey’s involvement in the YSL RICO case, a separate legal battle accusing Thug and several others of engaging in criminal street gang activity.

Thug’s legal team petitioned to have Dorsey removed from his case earlier in the week, fearing that his “unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in court” could hinder the “Hot” hitmaker’s chance for a fair trial. Despite their concerns, Judge Ural Glanville rejected the plea.