News Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison / 06.06.2023

On Monday (June 5), Quantavious Grier, better known as Young Thug’s brother and YSL rapper Unfoonk, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed the decision down after Grier was arrested for a gun charge, effectively violating his probation.

“I find that, based upon the evidence presented in his case, the state has proven by proponents to the evidence that you have violated your probation,” Glanville could be heard stating to Unfoonk in a video recording provided by Law&Crime Network. “You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation, and I agree with the state that you’re not a candidate for probation… and for that reason, sir, I’m going to revoke the balance of nine years and six months, and you will serve that in the Department of Corrections.”

Back in 2019, Unfoonk was released from incarceration following 11 years behind bars. As he explained in an interview with B High ATL (above), Thugger was the reason behind his freedom. “I get a call one day, ’cause I had a phone, [Thug] called me like, ‘Brian Steele your lawyer,'” Unfoonk said. “That’s the top lawyer there is. [Thug’s] like, ‘That’s your lawyer. You’re coming home.’ That was in 2017. So, I talk to Brian, and he like, ‘You’ll be home in two years.'”

In 2022, Unfoonk was arrested along with several other members of YSL (including Thug and Gunna) after being hit with RICO charges. As previously reported by Rap-Up, the indictment described the collective as a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta.” Months later, the “Hit Different” talent would be released from jail after pleading guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and another count of theft by receiving stolen property. Watch Unfoonk’s judgement below.