Future

Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Future To Release Limited-Edition Vinyl Collection To Celebrate His Career

By Ahmad Davis
  /  09.17.2023

On Friday (Sept. 15), diamond-certified award-winning rapper Future announced a new limited-edition vinyl collection to celebrate his rise to dominance in music. He will release nine different vinyls in sets of three, three weekends in a row.

The first drop arrives on Oct. 20 and consists of PlutoDS2, and Super Slimey. The second drop follows just one week later, on Oct. 27, with the collection of essential mixtapes: MonsterBeast Mode, and 56 Nights. Finally, he serves up the third drop on Nov. 3 with Purple ReignFuture, and Hndrxx.

Future is one of the top-selling rap artists of the 21st century. His genre-blending melodic trap style has helped him rise to ascension. His expansive catalog holds nearly 100 million total units sold. The “Thought It Was A Drought” emcee has worked with A-list creatives, including Madonna, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, Drake, JAY-Z, Lil Durk, and many more.

The comprehensive vinyl collection goal is to catalog his trip to becoming hip hop royalty. Future has been seen performing with his frequent collaborator Metro Boomin. The producer/rapper duo recently announced that it’s almost done working on an album.

Following Metro’s dynamic set at Coachella, he mentioned, “After a 10+ year journey, it was surreal to perform [at] Coachella in front of 20K+ with my brother Future.” He then told fans that a “Metro Pluto album” was coming.

Future’s recent album, I Never Liked You, was released in April 2022. It became his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. He most recently went viral for his shots at his ex Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, on his new song with Quavo. In the middle of his featured verse on the track, Future dissed Wilson with the line, “Goyard bag, tote the cutter. I got it out the field, f**k Russell.”

Preorder HERE.

News
Future

