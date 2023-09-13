News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Is Slated To Headline The Second Red Bull Symphonic Concert / 09.13.2023

After a sold-out debut last year, the annual Red Bull Symphonic event is slated to return with Metro Boomin at the helm. Scheduled for Oct. 26 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, the one-night show will see the chart-topping producer teaming up with conductor Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra.

In a press statement, Boomin revealed, “I’m very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull. I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I’ve produced.”

He continued, “Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we’re able to reimagine a whole body of work that I’m proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I’m finally seeing come to life.”

Coming off a high from his recent performance at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 12), Boomin paid tribute to his late mother, Leslie Wayne. The beatmaker brought out acts like Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, and NAV.

Moreover, the producer is not new to orchestrating hits that dominate charts. His portfolio includes the soundtrack for Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, which boasted hip hop powerhouses such as Coi Leray, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Toliver.

Parnther brings to the table an expansive resume that spans different music genres and prominent film franchises like Black Panther and Star Wars. This collaboration will also be his first time performing at the Red Bull Symphonic concert.

2022’s inaugural edition witnessed Rick Ross delivering iconic tracks backed by Orchestra Noir and trap choir Sainted in Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets for the event open on Sept. 15 with the price point starting at $55. Fans can secure their seats by visiting the official website.