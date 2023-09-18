News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls' JT Stars In Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign / 09.18.2023

Beats by Dre is joining forces with Mowalola to bring a fresh aesthetic to its Solo3 Wireless over-ear headphones. Priced at $199, they’ll be available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada starting on Thursday (Sept. 21).

To commemorate the upcoming launch, the pair enlisted JT from City Girls to be the face of the campaign. The musician is a regular collaborator of the Nigeria-born, London-based designer. It’s also a timely choice given that the Miami-based rapper recently starred in a promotional video for POSTER GIRL.

Mowalola recently dazzled the runway at London Fashion Week to showcase her Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which was inspired by David Cronenberg’s 1996 thriller Crash. Meanwhile, the joint effort with Beats drew inspiration from the UK city’s nightlife and club culture.

After the announcement, JT took to Twitter to share her excitement about working with photographer Hugo Comte on the project. The “No Bars” artist stated, “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is. I know what I’m doing, f**k who don’t get it!”

Last week, JT also spoke to Vogue about her interests in fashion. She shared, “I was very uneducated with fashion when I first started, and I still am a little. Every day, I’m learning something new about it. I feel like where I come from, we are so stuck on the main brands, like Chanel, Gucci, [and] Louis Vuitton. We don’t really get educated on fashion fashion, small brands, independent brands, [and] Black brands. I plan on collaborating with so many different people, so we can spread this creative culture throughout my community.”

The musician added, “I just want to be where I am supposed to be. With my style, I don’t have to fit in nowhere, really, because I’m just that b**ch alone.”