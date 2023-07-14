New Music Cover art for JT’s “No Bars” single City Girls' JT Releases Her New Single "No Bars" / 07.14.2023

On Friday (July 14), JT broke out with her defiant solo single titled “No Bars.” This marks the artist’s first solo venture in four years, following her triumphant 2019 single “JT First Day Out.” The offering celebrated her release from prison and house arrest.

Produced by BrizzyOnDaBeat and Noc, “No Bars” sees the Miami rapper delivering verses that fluctuate between bravado and raw, personal experience. It paints a vivid picture of her journey from a “Hood b**tch, dressed like a weirdo” to the trendsetting, confident artist strutting down a metaphorical runway.

In the song’s opening verse, JT raps about her rise to fame and addresses those who question her lifestyle. She spits, “Cold a** cocky b**ch, fur in the summertime. He gon’ keep the bills paid ’cause he know a b**ch fine. B**ches always in my business, ‘JT, what you really do?’ I be at home playin’ fetch by a swimmin’ pool. I’m a real big dog, b**ch, you a Scrappy-Doo. Doin’ all that wifey s**t knowin’ he don’t f**k with you.”

JT also addresses rumors of a City Girls break up in the track, asserting her ongoing commitment to the group. She continues, “B**ches always in my motherf**kin’ business. Worried about what the f**k I got goin’ on, h**. It’s City Girl s**t. Even when you think it ain’t City Girl s**t. I’m a City Girl, b**ch.”

In the spirit of the song, the musician also launched No Bars Reform to assist women who have experienced incarceration with rehabilitation and reentering society. The initiative was unveiled on nobarsreform.com with the goal of providing crucial resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing.

Since its debut, “No Bars” has seen immediate success, climbing the ranks to the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart’s No. 1 and breaking into the Top 5 of the iTunes all-genre chart.

JT’s new track comes on the heels of City Girls’ recent single releases, “I Need a Thug” and “Piñata,” which arrived in June. Both records are reportedly expected to be part of the duo’s upcoming album. This would be their first full-length project since the well-received City on Lock in 2020.

Aside from her work with City Girls, JT has made significant contributions as a solo artist. She appeared on Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason” in 2021 and was featured in Nicki Minaj’s 2022 all-female posse cut “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”