New Music Cover art for City Girls’ “Piñata” single City Girls Keep Their Momentum Going With "Piñata" Single / 06.09.2023

On Thursday (June 8), City Girls dropped off an infectious new single titled “I Need A Thug,” an LL Cool J-sampled offering that immediately raised hopes for an impending album. Today (June 9), the Miami duo added to that with “Piñata,” which is produced by London on da Track and is full of the aggressive, sexually oriented vibes that they’ve become well-known for.

“P**sy make him do the cha cha, he wanna hit it like a piñata, I need a n**ga wit’ a big stick, no broke d**k, n**ga, gotta be rich rich, 20 pointers for Christmas, gotta play for the Spurs or the Clippers, tell b**ch mind her business, I don’t wanna be your main b**ch or your mistress, I’m a dime, she a penny, hoppin’ out the Lambo truck drippin’ Fendi, n**a, back back, where the stacks at? Wrap my legs ’round your head like a snapback, let you taste that, that aqua, now you wanna hit it like a piñata…”

Back in 2020, City Girls liberated their sophomore studio LP, City On Lock, a 15-track effort with additional contributions from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Since then, they’ve kept fans fed with singles like “Twerkulator,” “Scared,” “Top Notch” with Fivio Foreign, and “Good Love” with Usher — all of which are expected to appear on JT and Yung Miami’s forthcoming project. Outside of their own work, they appeared on songs like Latto’s “In n Out,” Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On The Tip,” Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason,” Saucy Santana’s “Shisha,” DJ Khaled’s “BILLS PAID,” and Diddy’s “Act Bad.”

Press play on City Girls’ “Piñata” below. If you missed it, you can stream the aforementioned “I Need A Thug” here.