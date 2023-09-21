News Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Speaks Out After Kenneth Petty Gets Put On House Arrest / 09.21.2023

Amid the headlines surrounding Kenneth Petty’s legal woes, Cardi B took to Twitter to stand up for her husband, Offset. The Migos rapper was enveloped in social media discourse following Nicki Minaj’s husband being sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for threats aimed at him.

In a post today (Sept. 21), Cardi was very clear when she addressed the situation. She responded to a conversation started by blogger Ken Barbie, who quote-tweeted court reporter Meghann Cuniff’s statement: “The probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on” Petty’s threats.

The musician echoed his sentiment by saying, “EXACTLY. KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT Y’ALL F**KIN’ MOUTH.”

EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL FUCKIN MOUTH!!! https://t.co/rjQ5QQIyJt — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 21, 2023

Petty’s house arrest arrived as the latest episode in his convoluted legal history. He was already under probation since July 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Furthermore, the punishment resulted from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old, for which he served four years in prison.

The current court order was issued following an Instagram Live clip where Petty was heard saying, “Sturdy, n**ga. What’s poppin? Where n**gas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation, but we’re planning your funeral, p**sy.” The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday (Sept. 16) night in New York.

The Atlanta native quickly responded the following morning (Sept. 17). He posted a video of himself hopping off a private jet. “I’m getting off a jet; he’s funny. These n**gas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n**gas standing outside talkin’ ‘bout ‘outside,’” Offset stated.

Moreover, Minaj hinted at her husband’s situation by posting a GIF of Joseline Hernandez sipping a drink. She followed it with an Instagram post promoting an upcoming “Queen Radio” episode, fueling the speculation that she might address the matter.