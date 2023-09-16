News Photos:Robert Kamau / Contributor via Getty Images and Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Responds To Video Of Nicki Minaj's Husband Dissing Him / 09.16.2023

Last night (Sept. 15), Kenneth Petty, husband of Nicki Minaj, posted a video with two other men claiming that he was looking for Offset. While the two have never publicly gone at each other, there has been a storied history between their respective wives. This video comes on the heels of Cardi B posting a subtle subtweet following the VMAs, saying, “I ain’t even flinch.”

The spicy response was her alleged reaction to Minaj’s fiery track that was performed at the MTV award show following Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s set. In the new song, the “Super Bass” emcee blazingly raps, “These b**ches ain’t badder than me; you b**ches don’t count, you b**ches can’t count; I’m not the one, two or the three.” She continued, “You b**ches look up to me; you said you look up to her, but really, you look up to me.”

I ain’t even flinch 🥱 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2023

In the late-night video, Petty and the two other men proceed to verbally press the “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper in an attempt to pull up on him. Although they were looking for him in New York City, Offset was in Atlanta live on Twitch with Kai Cenat. In the clip, the man standing next to Petty says, “Offset, where you at?” before Petty starts to speak his piece.

Although the gentleman with him was speaking over him, you can hear Petty say, “You n**gas nervous, man. You boys p**sy for real. You b**ches is nervous.” He follows that statement by asking, “What’s up, man? What’s going on? What y’all trying to do?” in an alleged attempt to see the former Migos member.

Later in the video, the husband of the rap phenom says, “We out here to talk, right? Let’s talk, but you know we ain’t talking, though. P**sy a** n**ga, I don’t know who y’all think y’all playing with.” This video is the first time fans have seen any back-and-forth between the husbands of Cardi and Minaj.

This morning (Sept. 16), Offset posted a video on his Instagram Story calling the group of men “broke.” In his clip, he states, “I am getting off the jet. What these n**gas talking about?” Shortly after, he laughed and exclaimed, “These n**gas broke. We hopping off jets, b**ch. These n**gas standing outside.”

Offset’s new album is set to release on Oct. 13.