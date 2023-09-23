News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Calls Out Her Detractors During "Queen Radio" Promo / 09.23.2023

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live on Friday (Sept. 22) to address critics and preview new music while promoting her latest “Queen Radio” episode. The stream came in the wake of DJ Vlad’s criticism and recent tensions with Cardi B and Offset.

“Don’t get it twisted. There’s a difference between making calls and calling the shots,” Minaj stated in the social media clip, holding a microphone and panning the camera to display a room filled with people. The musician seemed to be responding directly to Vlad and her critics. During the stream, she said, “Did they think I was joking when I said I hold the control at the gamers?”

On Thursday (Sept. 21), Vlad slammed the 40-year-old rapper on Twitter. He criticized Minaj for lyrics in a new song snippet that seemingly boasted about her influence. “This is the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to [DJ] Akademiks’ house,” Vlad tweeted.

Drawing comparisons to other dangerous situations, he continued, “To all the men out there, I don’t care how fat her a** is or how good the sex is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies.”

Nicki Minaj's husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset. Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her.… — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) September 21, 2023

Minaj’s recent Queen Radio appearance followed a string of significant events for the rapper. Earlier this month, she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards and performed a new single titled “Big Difference.” After the ceremony, she found herself at the center of a renewed feud with Cardi, which involved both their husbands.

On Wednesday (Sept. 20) evening, news broke that Minaj’s spouse, Kenneth Petty, was put on house arrest following threats toward Offset. The court order was issued following a viral clip where Petty was heard saying, “Sturdy, n**ga. What’s poppin? Where n**gas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation, but we’re planning your funeral, p**sy.” In the video, which took place on Saturday (Sept. 16) night, Big Zoo was surrounded by other people with criminal backgrounds, which violated his probation.