Mariah The Scientist Defends Sexyy Red Amid Leaked NSFW Instagram Story Controversy / 10.09.2023

Amid controversy surrounding an NSFW clip that surfaced on Sexyy Red’s Instagram Story last week, Mariah The Scientist stepped to the rapper’s defense today (Oct. 9).

TMZ caught up with the “Always n Forever” singer and asked for her opinion on the situation. “It’s probably a difficult predicament considering that might be her man. So it’s like, I guess it depends on what she’s comfortable with,” Mariah said.

Elsewhere during their conversation, the Atlanta native gave her take on DJ Akademiks’ commentary regarding the reported leak. She shared, “I think Akademiks should stay out of women’s business is what I think. I think he should mind his f**king business.”

Last Thursday (Oct. 5), the streamer tweeted, “Sexyy Red gotta stop f**king broke bums [with] nothing to lose… How every n**ga she [with] desperately tryna let the world know they smashin’ her. I love how down-to-earth she is, but it’s ‘bout time she leave these n**gas [with] ankle monitors on… in they momma houses where they belong.”

Another post read, “I don’t think Sexyy Red uploaded that herself… Clearly, it’s a n**ga holding her phone and recording… That n**ga probably just uploaded that s**t to her Story [and] called it a day.”

In light of public calls for Red to end her relationship with the supposed leaker, Mariah also addressed rumors urging her to break up with her beau, Young Thug. She told TMZ, “They probably do, but I don’t give a f**k. I love him, and I won’t be doing that, so… We’re great.”

When asked what games Thug plays in his holding cell, Mariah stated, “He has an iPad, and he plays Candy Crush. He plays Candy Crush every f**king day.” The YSL rapper is currently behind bars on RICO charges.