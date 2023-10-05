News Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images Sexyy Red Seemingly Addresses NSFW Instagram Story Leak: "I'm So Heartbroken" / 10.05.2023

This week, Sexyy Red found herself in hot water again. On Wednesday (Oct. 4), a NSFW clip surfaced on her Instagram Story. Quickly deleted, the rapper seemingly denied any involvement in sharing the explicit content today (Oct. 5).

“I’m so heartbroken. Anybody that [knows] me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that,” she wrote on Twitter before disabling comments on that particular post. The leak came hot on the heels of her comments about Former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Red appeared on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast. During the episode, she praised Trump’s criminal justice reforms and stimulus checks.

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023

The St. Louis artist explained, “I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women.”

She continued, “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Oh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

HOT 97’s Ebro Darden subsequently dismantled Red’s claims. “Clearly, some people don’t know how the stimulus checks worked, whose money it actually was [or] is, and how it got distributed,” he tweeted.

Today, Darden even suggested that the leaked footage was “on brand” for the rapper in a now-deleted post. After receiving backlash, he responded, “Only for people who are looking to be mad at the truth… The truth is [that] X-rated raps does not mean [you] deserve to have your private life leaked. Also, X-rated raps align with your private [life] that got leaked aligns with the brand.”

Only for people who are looking to be mad at the truth…. The truth is xrated raps does not mean u deserve to have your private life leaked. Also X Rated raps align with your private like that got leaked aligns with the brand. https://t.co/D755KCAU9i — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 5, 2023

DJ Akademiks also chimed in. He wrote, “Sexyy Red gotta stop f**king broke bums [with] nothing to lose… How every n**ga she [with] desperately tryna let the world know they smashin’ her. I love how down-to-earth she is, but it’s ‘bout time she leave these n**gas [with] ankle monitors on… in they momma houses where they belong.”