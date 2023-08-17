News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Mariah The Scientist Rented A Billboard For Young Thug's Birthday / 08.17.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 16), Young Thug turned 32. Although the rapper is currently incarcerated, that didn’t stop Mariah The Scientist from celebrating his birthday.

On Wednesday night, she shared a picture to her Instagram Story of the “Hot” artist’s kids standing in front of a billboard that featured him.

Over the past few months, Mariah has been very vocal about her love for Thugger. During her standout performance at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival last Friday (Aug. 11), she took a moment to publicly acknowledge and confirm their widely speculated relationship.

Addressing her fans, the singer declared, “Now you know I got a man. He locked up. Free my baby daddy!” Subsequently, the audience joined in a “Free Thug” chant before Mariah continued her set.

Interestingly, it marked the “Always n Forever” artist’s first time verifying her romance with Young Thug. Rumors about the relationship had been surfacing since 2021, but neither party confirmed it.

Despite the lack of formal admission, fans and media closely followed their online interactions, including social media comments and a wedding-themed visual for their collaboration on “Walked In.”

Meanwhile, Thug’s incarceration hasn’t prevented him from making amorous gestures. In August 2022, Mariah was greeted with a hotel room filled with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spelling out “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”

Later that year, Mariah and Jerrika Karlae also got into a heated feud online over who the rapper was dating. The former tweeted, “Imagine fronting on someone who showed [you] love from the start for someone more popular or more… ‘aesthetically pleasing,’”

In another post, she continued, “What do y’all be talking about?? When I met Thug, I was less popular than his ex… She [has] always been attractive [and] aesthetically pleasing. Why [you] trying to equate moving on to fronting on somebody? Sick in the head.”