News Photo:Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Image Young Thug's Potential Witness List Has Been Released / 10.21.2023

Young Thug‘s proposed witness list for his highly documented YSL RICO case has been unveiled. AllHipHop initially claimed that the storied Atlanta-based emcee had compiled a list of his musical peers that he would like to speak on his character as a professional artist.

The rapper chose to add high-profile music industry icons like T.I., 300 ENT’s Kevin Liles, YouTube’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, Atlantic Records’ Julie Greenwald, Killer Mike, and his ex-girlfriend and YSL artist Jerricka.

The YSL case has been a major topic of conversation since May 2022, when Thug, Gunna, and dozens of members of the music label were arrested on the charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We’re still working to get a copy of the State’s witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023

Michael Seiden of WSB-TV listed the complete list from the “Check” rapper on his Twitter account. Thug has not received an official date to restart the trial due to a complex jury selection effort that has been going on for over six months. It has been reported that finding unbiased jurors has been a task because this is such a high-profile trial.

The YSL RICO case has seen a fair share of complications. In April 2023, Angela D’Williams, an attorney for YSL’s Rodalius Ryan, submitted a motion asking to be withdrawn from the case because her pay was “egregiously low for the amount of work and attention this trial requires.” This case has been one of the most reported ongoing trials in hip hop’s 50-year history.