News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Young Thug's Father Says He Loves Gunna: "[He] Hasn't Done Anything" / 09.16.2023

Young Thug continues to sit behind bars following the web of RICO charges that enveloped YSL in 2022. The rapper currently awaits the commencement of jury selection for his trial.

Despite facing a court refusal on bond for the fourth time this summer, the calls for his release from fans, family, and contemporaries have been unyielding. In particular, the Atlanta native’s father has been very vocal about his son being incarcerated.

During a Friday (Sept. 15) interview with Infamous Sylvia, Jeffery Williams Sr. spoke about Thug and his contemporary Gunna. He said, “I love Gunna. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”

The father’s endorsement came as a surprise to many, considering other artists like Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz called the “Drip Or Drown” hitmaker a “rat.” Gunna was arrested alongside 27 others in connection to the YSL case. However, he sealed his release with an Alford plea at the end of 2022, which is an agreement that recognized his guilt while asserting his innocence.

Earlier this month, the musician showed solidarity for Thug during a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The rapper used the limelight to advocate for Thug’s freedom with a “Free Jeffery” sign illuminating the stage. During the sold-out show, he gave fans renditions of tracks like “back to the moon,” “bread & butter,” and “fukumean,” among several others.

Meanwhile, Thug’s father took to social media to question why Donald Trump was given bail while his son was forced to stay in prison. In August, Williams Sr. held a sign that read, “Trump [and] crew got a bond. Young Thug [and] YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!! We deserve a fair fight, too, Fani.”

The message was seemingly aimed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was responsible for leading the indictment against both Thug and Trump.