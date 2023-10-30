News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Responds To Ray J After Mental Health Concerns: "You Wanna Just Go Viral" / 10.30.2023

Over the weekend, Kodak Black rebuffed concerns about his well-being from Ray J. The heated exchange began after the latter commented on a video of the Florida rapper’s seemingly unusual demeanor during a recent “Drink Champs” appearance.

“Yo, somebody [needs] to grab bro and make sure he good,” Ray J stated. He later spoke about an alleged unpleasant experience when he took Kodak to Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s residence. The musician shared, “I took him to [Trump’s] house, and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience [because] he had no guidance and respect. Yo, Wack 100, let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”

On Sunday (Oct. 29), Kodak retorted on Instagram Live with a rant. He explained, “Ray J, your little a** a b**ch, homie. A n**ga don’t need no help, p**sy a** b**ch. I’m straight, dumba** boy. F**k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a**.”

The “Last Day In” hitmaker also denied Ray J’s account of the Trump visit. He said, “You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump s**t… This f**k n**ga wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me… You wanna just go viral when a n**ga could just call a n**ga or DM a n**ga or something.”

Moreover, Kodak’s “Drink Champs” interview spurred another altercation with 21 Savage. He made remarks about the Atlanta native’s Her Loss with Drake affecting their relationship. The rapper claimed, “After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that p***y a** s**t. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and s**t.”

Savage hit back on Twitter and Instagram Live by calling Kodak’s allegations false. “Just stop capping. You got in your feelings. You switched up after I did an album with Drake; that’s what happened. And you be talking too much on the internet; you always saying s**t. Shut up sometimes. Go get yourself together and live your life, n**ga.”