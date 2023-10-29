News Photos:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Responds To Kodak Black's Claim That He Switched Up Following 'Her Loss' / 10.29.2023

Sunday (Oct. 29) morning, 21 Savage took to Twitter to call cap after Kodak Black told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that their relationship changed following the release of Her Loss with Drake.

In the viral clip, the “Gremlin” rapper stated, “Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthaf**kers and s**t.” He continued to say, “After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that p***y a** s**t. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and s**t.”

Kodak mentioned that they used to support each other more, citing their labels with the initials “SG,” but it has not been the same. After discovering the clip, the “Bank Account” rapper commented multiple blue hat emojis to symbolize cap.

This interview is not the first time that Kodak has discussed the collaboration between Drake and 21 Savage. When the album first came out, the Broward County emcee stated, “I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab.” Following that first statement, he claimed, “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to do a whole album before him and lil’ buddy.”

“Lil’ Buddy” is supposedly 21 Savage, who upset Kodak when he told the world that he would “smoke” him in a Verzuz battle.