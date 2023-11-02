News Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images, Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images, and Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Queen Latifah Reacts To DJ Akademiks Seemingly Crying Amid Saucy Santana Feud / 11.02.2023

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana’s dispute intensified after the former critiqued City Girls’ recent album, RAW. The streamer lambasted the LP’s first-week sales on a live broadcast, declaring the duo “completely over with.”

Santana rebuked Akademiks for his continual targeting of women in hip hop by addressing the YouTuber via his Instagram Story on Sunday (Oct. 29). The feud further escalated with derogatory remarks and threats hurled between the two.

“After I beat you, I’ma f**k you in your a** because you’re a b**ch a** n**ga,” the rapper retorted via his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 31). “You a big Black woman. Sitting on that motherf**king couch… You talking with so much aggression and hostility for a n**ga we don’t see in public.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 1) night, Akademiks addressed the threats on his livestream. He initially began with jokes and laughter, which soon morphed into what many users speculated as tears. He expressed, “When I see a n**ga like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on… I’m trying not to get canceled, but this s**t does bother me… I gotta sit here and just act like I don’t f**k with certain s**t. I would never like it. Just please.”

Today (Nov. 2), Queen Latifah reacted to the streamer getting emotional. Although the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper didn’t directly speak on the situation, she shared another user’s post to her Story.

It highlighted how Akademiks has previously bashed numerous Black women in the industry but drew the line at Santana — who is a gay man — out of fear of being canceled.

The post read, “It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever. [This] brings me back to Malcolm X’s quote: ‘The most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mysonne Linen (@mysonnenygeneral)

Yung Miami also added her two cents in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of what appeared to be Akademiks crying. She wrote, “I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while I was six months pregnant.”