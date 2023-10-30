Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks (1)

Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images

Saucy Santana Responds After DJ Akademiks Drops His Location: "I Want To Meet You Outside"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.30.2023

DJ Akademiks recently aired his grievances with City Girls’ Yung Miami during an interview with VladTV on Saturday (Oct. 28).  In the sit-down, the streamer revisited a past interaction where Miami allegedly used a gay slur against him, which he found “ironic” given frequent collaborator Saucy Santana’s sexual orientation.

“Akademiks, you keep talking about what the f**k Caresha said to you, but how she feel about you is how she feel about you. Me being her best friend, it don’t have nothing to f**king do with me,” Santana retorted via his Instagram Story on Sunday (Oct. 29) night. “In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g s**t, that’s what you address them as.”

The “Booty” hitmaker continued, “Even as me being a gay man, I don’t move like a f*g. And it’s a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don’t move like f*gs. You move like a f*g.”

Today (Oct. 30), Akademiks responded during a subsequent livestream, where he shared his office address and told the rapper to pull up to it. He explained, “No botty man like motherf**king Saucy Santana can talk to me, n**ga. We spit in your face, n**ga. Me and you couldn’t even have a conversation. [You’re] a c**ksucker, n**ga. We don’t talk to n**gas like you. Boy, you need to get right with God, n**ga. Get right with yourself. Look in the mirror and figure out what the f**k going on with yourself.”

“If you really want to know where I’m at, n**ga, 888 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, New Jersey,” the Youtuber shared.  “You show up there with any type of disrespect, any type of botty man vibes and it’s going to be a f**kin’ movie.”

Under Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, Santana’s boyfriend Zell Swagg came to the Connecticut native’s defense. He commented, “Man, I’ll slap the dog s**t out of this n**ga.”

Santana also clapped back at Akademiks on his Instagram Story. The artist stated, “You see what type of nigga we dealing with right now? Pull up to your headquarters? N**gas is in the streets. I want to meet in the road… I’m starting to think maybe this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t, and you sit in a room full of cameras and then try to make a b**ch crash out.”

He added, “We want to meet you outside. I want to meet you outside. I don’t want to pull up to no motherfuckin’ headquarters, corporate a** n**ga… I want to see you outside. Let’s get active.”

News
DJ Akademiks
saucy santana
Yung Miami
Saucy Santana
Yung Miami

TRENDING
News

North West Goes Viral After Dressing Up As Kanye West's 'Graduation' Bear

Fans are loving North West’s Kanye West-inspired Halloween outfit. The ‘Graduation’ bear is linked to ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.28.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Betty Boop Halloween Costume

Ice Spice went viral after performing in a revealing Betty Boop costume during her Powerhouse ...
By Ahmad Davis
10.29.2023
News

Taylor Swift Thanks Kendrick Lamar For Re-Recording "Bad Blood (Remix)" Verse

Kendrick Lamar re-recorded his verse for the singer’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ album.
By Malcolm Trapp
10.27.2023
News

JT Explains Why She Threw Her Phone At Lil Uzi Vert During 2023 BET Awards

During “The Breakfast Club,” JT explained, “It was never about another artist because an artist ...
By Malcolm Trapp
10.26.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories