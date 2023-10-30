News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images Saucy Santana Responds After DJ Akademiks Drops His Location: "I Want To Meet You Outside" / 10.30.2023

DJ Akademiks recently aired his grievances with City Girls’ Yung Miami during an interview with VladTV on Saturday (Oct. 28). In the sit-down, the streamer revisited a past interaction where Miami allegedly used a gay slur against him, which he found “ironic” given frequent collaborator Saucy Santana’s sexual orientation.

“Akademiks, you keep talking about what the f**k Caresha said to you, but how she feel about you is how she feel about you. Me being her best friend, it don’t have nothing to f**king do with me,” Santana retorted via his Instagram Story on Sunday (Oct. 29) night. “In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g s**t, that’s what you address them as.”

The “Booty” hitmaker continued, “Even as me being a gay man, I don’t move like a f*g. And it’s a lot of other gay boys that are feminine or whatever, but everybody don’t move like f*gs. You move like a f*g.”

Today (Oct. 30), Akademiks responded during a subsequent livestream, where he shared his office address and told the rapper to pull up to it. He explained, “No botty man like motherf**king Saucy Santana can talk to me, n**ga. We spit in your face, n**ga. Me and you couldn’t even have a conversation. [You’re] a c**ksucker, n**ga. We don’t talk to n**gas like you. Boy, you need to get right with God, n**ga. Get right with yourself. Look in the mirror and figure out what the f**k going on with yourself.”

“If you really want to know where I’m at, n**ga, 888 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, New Jersey,” the Youtuber shared. “You show up there with any type of disrespect, any type of botty man vibes and it’s going to be a f**kin’ movie.”

Under Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, Santana’s boyfriend Zell Swagg came to the Connecticut native’s defense. He commented, “Man, I’ll slap the dog s**t out of this n**ga.”

Santana also clapped back at Akademiks on his Instagram Story. The artist stated, “You see what type of nigga we dealing with right now? Pull up to your headquarters? N**gas is in the streets. I want to meet in the road… I’m starting to think maybe this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet s**t, and you sit in a room full of cameras and then try to make a b**ch crash out.”

He added, “We want to meet you outside. I want to meet you outside. I don’t want to pull up to no motherfuckin’ headquarters, corporate a** n**ga… I want to see you outside. Let’s get active.”