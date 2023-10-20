New Music Cover art for City Girls ‘RAW’ album Fans React To City Girls' New Album 'RAW': "You Can Hear The Elevation" / 10.20.2023

City Girls unveiled their third studio album, RAW, released today (Oct. 20) via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. The 18-track body of work is the follow-up to their 2020 project City on Lock, which landed at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Featured on the LP are previous singles like “I Need a Thug,” “Piñata,” “No Bars,” “Face Down,” and “Good Love,” the last of which includes vocals from Usher. Guest artists such as Lil Durk on “Static,” Muni Long on “Emotions,” Juicy J on “Fancy A** B**ch,” and Kim Petras on “Flashy” also contribute.

In a teaser video posted last week, JT and Yung Miami described their new work as “scammin’, trickin’ p**sy rap.”

Since its debut, fans shared their excitement over the project on Twitter. One person shared, “I finished the City Girls album, and I really liked it. I feel like you can hear the elevation in the music from where they started. I also think Yung Miami shined this time as a rapper!”

Another user wrote, “City girls album full of skips. The only good song is the ‘Fancy A** B**ch.’ The rest is a chop.” Check out more reactions below!

the city girls album good asf y’all trimmm.. — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) October 20, 2023

I finished the city girls album and I really liked it i feel like you can hear the elevation in the music from where they started i also think yung Miami shined this time as a rapper! I liked a lot of her verses — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) October 20, 2023

Already fuckin with the City Girls intro. THIS AINT NO MF’N J COLE.. exactly cause I don’t listen to that man — jaji (@jajeezy_) October 20, 2023

i want more for the city girls 😭 — jalen. (@gawdsunnn) October 20, 2023

Ok City Girls w the the “Centipede” sample…. — Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@flyrebel) October 20, 2023

In an interview with ELLE, City Girls spoke about how RAW reflects their growth over the years. “I think on a personal level, we’re not on the same mindset. We’re older, we’re [in] different locations as far as where we’re living. We’re just not in the same space,” Miami told the publication. “It’s been three years, so it’s just everything: The way we dress, the way we talk, we live, we think… A lot can happen over the years.”

“We live a real raw lifestyle. You can tell the difference between people that have literally been taken care of since they were kids and people that get access to certain things with age,” JT added.

Both members have been active on the solo front as well. Miami debuted “Rap Freaks” in 2021, which peaked at No. 81 on the Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, JT released “No Bars” earlier this year. The duo also recently performed the latter and “Face Down” at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning a nomination for Best Duo Or Group.