Fans React To Paul Pierce Calling Rubi Rose "My Crush" / 11.05.2023

Saturday (Nov. 4), Boston Celtics legend and NBA commentator Paul Pierce commented “my crush” under a photo of recording artist/influencer Rubi Rose.

While she has yet to respond to the advance, many fans on social media have trolled the former hooper for publicly displaying his attraction for everyone to see. One fan shared, “I don’t understand men. Y’all say you all hate h**s but at the same time chase them, give them hella attention, making them famous and money.”

Many users were upset at the fact that Pierce would show interest in a woman that he is 20 years older than. One commenter passionately exclaimed, “Naw, he old enough to be her dad. That’s weird.” Under the Twitter post, someone replied to the NBA Champion claiming, “Bro older than his jersey number talking about ‘my crush.’ Pierce quickly responded, “Damn my guy, u ugly as h**l.”

Damn my guy u ugly as hell 😂😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 4, 2023

The user commented under with a clip of Draymond Green telling him, “Chasing that farewell tour, man, they don’t love you like that. You can’t get no farewell tour.” He captioned the post, “What’s ugly is how quiet you was when Draymond called you out on ‘the truth.'”

Wake up to a bad bitch pic.twitter.com/ePCUTWCLog — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) November 4, 2023

Rubi Rose is known for being liberated and not caring what people think. Her public relationships with Lil Tjay and DDG have been the talk of the internet in the past. Although he is now with Halle Bailey, DDG recently mentioned his ex on the remix to “I’m Geekin” with Luh Tyler.

After the young Florida-bred rapper mentioned Rose in a few of his breakout tracks, DDG referenced those shots saying, “I heard Luh Tyler wanna f**k with one of my exes, I throwed a lob like it’s nothin’. Like it’s a fast break and it’s 20 more seconds, he slam dunk it, Boogie Cousins.”