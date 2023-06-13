News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rubi Rose Sued For Allegedly Causing Damage During "Twork" Video Shoot / 06.13.2023

Art enthusiast Analia Saban has filed a lawsuit against Rubi Rose, alleging that the rapper’s music video for “Twork” resulted in the damage of valuable artworks. The suit, which also includes the artist’s videographers and her record label, accuses the Hollywood Fire Authority of failing to adequately instruct on the correct use of a high-pressure fire hose.

According to court documents procured by TMZ, the Argentinean-born artist claims that the filming activities in her Los Angeles studio, which caused irreparable damage to her sculptures. The artist suggests that a behind-the-scenes video can substantiate her claims. Saban is seeking over $300,000 in damages for the alleged incident.

Typically, Saban’s art pieces start at a price point of $3,500, as indicated on her official website.

Rose’s track, “Twork,” which debuted in 2021, has garnered considerable viewership on YouTube. Despite the song’s official visuals being currently “unlisted” on the platform, it has already exceeded 2 million views. Meanwhile, the lyric video for the same track remains publicly accessible on Rose’s official channel with nearly 250,000 views.

Following the release of the record, she’s since followed up with a string of singles. In 2022, she unloaded “Wifey” alongside its accompanying visuals. Prior to that, she broke the Internet with “I Like,” accumulating over 51 million views. The video features Rubi comfortably stationed at the family dinner table when she is probed about her taste in men. Initially coy, she eventually provides an audacious response that includes her twerking on the table and enjoying a bubble bath.

Hailing from Kentucky, the “Big Mouth” rapper is no stranger to controversy. In February, she got into a back-and-forth with streamer and rapper DDG, accusing The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey of wearing her clothes. However, the current lawsuit escalates the stakes as it puts the repercussions of her artistry into question.

Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 11, 2023

This is why im single pic.twitter.com/4MnYK2pqfO — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 12, 2023

The looming legal dispute also underlines an ongoing concern about respecting and preserving art spaces, particularly during commercial activities. Thus far, Rubi Rose has not responded to the allegations.