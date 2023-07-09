New Music Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images DDG Unleashes "Trynna Link" Ahead of His Forthcoming LP, 'Maybe It's Me...' / 07.09.2023

Pontiac, Michigan’s fast-rising multiplatinum artist DDG is back with an enticing new single, “Trynna Link.” The smooth new track is available on all DSPs via Epic Records. The female-friendly banger is a teaser toward his eagerly anticipated upcoming project, Maybe It’s Me…, scheduled to drop next Friday, July 14. You can preorder the project here and watch the high-energy music video here.

“Trynna Link” sees DDG slipping into an R&B-influenced rhythm against a relaxed production. The lyrics, rife with dope verses and double entendres, culminate in a catchy, encouraging chorus. The multiplatinum rapper croons, “Keep it interesting, baby. I got some options.” The result is a rousing anthem sure to garner attention. Directed by LewisYouNasty, the dynamic music video mirrors the audacious lifestyle DDG leads, featuring scenes from a lavish mansion-based pool party brimming with beautiful women.

and they know 5 DDG songs by heart 😇 Trynna Link Tonight 🔗 Project on the 14th 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/u3SbNa2Tj5 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) July 6, 2023

Before this release, DDG allied with NLE Choppa and BIA on an official remix of his simmering summer anthem “I’m Geekin.” The remix, also available on all digital platforms via Epic Records, has already accrued over 2.4 million Spotify streams, receiving acclaim from many of the industry’s top media outlets. Although DDG is known for his relationship with Halle Bailey and his antics on social media, he’s quickly becoming one of the highest-streaming young artists at his label.

The anticipation for Maybe It’s Me… continues to build. “I’m Geekin” has made quite the splash since its spring release, securing a spot within TikTok Music’s US Top Tracks Chart’s top 10, where the slowed-down version has stayed consistent. The track has spurred over 700 million views on original TikTok creates and is gaining traction daily. The viral hit has already inspired countless creates, and a few weeks ago, DDG introduced his first remix installment featuring rising rap prodigy Luh Tyler. To date, “I’m Geekin” and its remixes have garnered over 24.5 million streams.

Press play on the smooth new video from the YouTube star-turned-decorated emcee below!