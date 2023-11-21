Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red Says She's Going To Make Kidz Bop Songs After Teacher's Viral Rant

By Malcolm Trapp
  11.21.2023

Sexyy Red recently responded to a viral clip of a teacher expressing concern over young students requesting the rapper’s songs. As a solution, the artist humorously proposed creating Kidz Bop versions of her tracks.

In the video shared online, the educator lamented her kindergarteners for asking to hear records like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee,” which feature explicit lyrics. “It is horrifying,” she said. “Your 5-year-old daughters are asking to listen to ‘Pound Town’ and ‘SkeeYee.’ Your daughters.”

Red, who is currently pregnant, took to social media to address the issue. In an Instagram Story, she initially responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment that read, “[Girl], play [‘Pound Town,’ ‘SkeeYee,’ and shut the f**k up].” 

She then light-heartedly suggested a pivot in her sound on Twitter. Today (Nov. 21), she wrote, “I’ma make some Kidz Bop songs for y’all, [for real].” Notably, the music group is known for creating child-friendly covers of popular tracks.

In August, Red similarly landed in hot water after sharing a clip of her visiting a St. Louis high school. She captioned a post, “What school should I go to next? It’s been a minute!”

Unfortunately, social media users weren’t too happy and felt that she should stay away from schools due to the nature of her songs. One person wrote, “Imagine singing, ‘My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown’ in front of 13 to 17-year-olds.”

Industry figures and other artists have also called Red out in recent months. In October, Ebro Darden lambasted the “Shake Yo Dreads” musician for supporting Donald Trump during an interview with comedian Theo Von. Weeks later, Khia seemingly threw a jab at the BET Hip Hop Awards nominee after a video of her having intercourse leaked.

On a more positive note, Red revealed that Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) will be dropping soon. Drake liked the announcement post, while Nicki Minaj showed her love on Twitter.

