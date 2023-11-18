News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj And Drake React To Sexyy Red's 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)' Announcement / 11.18.2023

On Friday (Nov. 17), Sexyy Red announced the deluxe version of her June project, Hood Hottest Princess.

A teaser clip shared on the artist’s Instagram account hinted at new tracks and collaborations in the works. Red captioned the post, “When [y’all] want it?? Tag [an] artist [you] wanna see on [there]. I’m finishin’ it [right now].”

In the comments, fans suggested the artist team up with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Chief Keef and Future, among others. One user wrote, “You and Nicki [Minaj] need an original song together. No remixes.”

Another person added, “I want a Sexyy holiday song. I want to see the h**s twerking for Santa.”

In the post’s accompanying snippet, Red rapped, “F*ck my baby daddy, f**k my baby daddy, f**k my baby dad / I’m a fine a** b**ch, I ain’t in the house sad,” followed by, “That’s that booty meat, look at them booty cheeks.

She continued, “All that a** on her, damn, this b**ch bad / Switch my hips when I walk, yeah, I know you like that / My n**ga f**ked up, f**k my baby dad.” Subsequently, industry giants like Drake and Minaj also showed interest. The former liked the post, while the latter tweeted, “SEXYY!”

Notably, Minaj appeared on the original LP. She hopped on the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town 2.” Other guest appearances on the 11-track project include ATL Jacob, Juicy J and Sukihana. Meanwhile, “SkeeYee” and “Looking For the H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” serve as standout cuts.

Red previously joined Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” in August. The pair went on to collaborate on “Rich Baby Daddy” from the Toronto native’s For All The Dogs in October.

The St. Louis rapper is currently on her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” which saw special guests like SZA and DaBaby at recent shows. Rubi Rose was also announced as a supporting act earlier this month.