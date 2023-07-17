News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Sexyy Red Making A High School Appearance / 07.17.2023

Amid the weekend’s social media frenzy, Sexyy Red shared a nostalgic video of her visiting a St. Louis high school. As the rapper made her entrance, a wave of excitement swept across the room as students leaped from their seats to greet the star. Elsewhere, a school staff member was heard in the background attempting to quell the chaos.

The accompanying caption to the clip hinted at Red’s eagerness to reconnect with her young audience. She stated, “What school should I go to next? It’s been a minute!”

However, some Twitter users expressed disapproval over the musician’s interaction with high schoolers, citing the explicit content of her lyrics as the cause for concern.

One person commented, “None of Sexyy Red’s lyrics are high or middle school appropriate. Imagine singing, ‘My coochie pink, my bootyhole brown’ in front of 13-17-year-olds.”

In contrast, some users highlighted the hypocrisy of the backlash. One wrote, “Male rappers legit go to high schools all the time with their woman-hating a** songs, and y’all complaining about an old video of Sexyy Red going to a high school to give out prom money. What a dumb a** bunch.”

In response to the online discourse, the “Looking For The H**s (Ain’t My Fault)” artist took to Twitter and The Shade Room to offer her perspective on her school visit. “I didn’t perform – it was prom week, and I was there to provide the girls with hair bundles and the boys with money for haircuts,” she clarified. “It’s because I remember needing help with my prom stuff.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Sexyy Red has been criticized over her lyrics. Last month, Ben Shapiro and Nicki Minaj got into a feud on social media after he reacted to “Pound Town.”

The conservative commentator stated, “This all seems like an amazing way of capturing an excellent father for your son. I’m so glad that you’ve decided to open applications by describing the color of your booty hole. That is a great way to find your spouse.”