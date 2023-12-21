Nicki Minaj and Rihanna

Nicki Minaj Says 'Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe)' Won't Be Complete Until Rihanna Sends Her Vocals

By Malcolm Trapp
  12.21.2023

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 officially came out on her 41st birthday (Dec. 8). It subsequently landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first female rapper with three projects to top the charts.

On the day of its release, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker announced the deluxe edition. She said that a single would come out every day starting Tuesday, Dec. 12, until its Dec. 15 debut. On Twitter, she wrote, “You’ll get an additional song that completes my favorite body of work to date. Four more songs. Two names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole and Schmonica.”

However, when the updated rendition of the LP hit streaming platforms, it was noticeably missing two of the promised four tracks. Last night (Dec. 20), Minaj seemingly hinted at the reason why. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “The full Gag City Deluxe ain’t coming until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW!”

Notably, Rihanna first collaborated with Minaj on the artist’s 2010 debut, Pink Friday. They teamed up for “Fly,” which has amassed 189 million views on YouTube since it came out 12 years ago. The record also went RIAA-certified platinum in 2012.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 boasted features from Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Drake and Lil Uzi Vert, to name a few. Added tracks included “Beep Beep (Remix)” with 50 Cent and “Love Me Enough,” which welcomed Keyshia Cole and Monica.

Yesterday evening, the musician also praised Taylor Swift after stopping the pop icon’s reign on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart. “She takes months and years off, then comes back with great music and fans who’ll never leave her,” Minaj tweeted. “I was simply discussing vinyls [with] the Barbz due to questions they had for me.”

She continued, “We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!”

