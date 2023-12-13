Nicki Minaj, Monica, and Keyshia Cole

Nicki Minaj Recruits Monica And Keyshia Cole For "Love Me Enough"

By Malcolm Trapp
  12.13.2023

Nicki Minaj’s fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, came out on her 41st birthday (Dec. 8). For its deluxe edition, the artist announced she’d be dropping a song every day beginning on Monday (Dec. 11) until Friday (Dec. 15).

Earlier this week, she debuted a new rendition of “Beep Beep” with 50 Cent. On Tuesday (Dec. 12) night, Minaj shared “Love Me Enough” featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole, both of whom were cryptically teased in the musician’s announcement post.

The pair lent their voices to the pre-chorus and chorus, respectively. Monica sang, “I used to think love had to hurt/ So I’d do s**t to make it worse/ Got off on the toxic words/ I used to think love had to hurt.”

Meanwhile, Minaj rapped, “I used to think my happiness depended on a man/ Diamond on the ring finger blingin’ on my hand/ Sativa or Indica, it don’t matter what the strain/ The worst drug of all, the addiction to a man/ Insecure, real jealous, bitter little man.”

Listen to the track via the artist’s official website.

Pink Friday 2 initially debuted with 22 songs. It boasted guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and Skillibeng, among others. Additionally, fan favorites like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Big Difference,” and “Super Freaky Girl” made the project’s final cut.

The rapper’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” is slated to begin on March 1, 2024 in Oakland, California. She’ll be performing in various other cities like New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and Chicago. At the time of reporting, it’s on schedule to end in early June in Berlin, with the possibility of more dates being added.

On top of Pink Friday 2 (Deluxe), Minaj is also expected to appear on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming Vultures. She collaborated with the duo on “New Body.”

