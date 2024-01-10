News The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Opens Up About Her Religious Upbringing And Being A "Church Baby" / 01.10.2024

Anderson .Paak welcomed Saweetie as a guest on his Apple Music 1 radio show, “.Paak House Radio,” on Tuesday (Jan. 9). During a three-minute clip uploaded to YouTube, she reflected on her religious upbringing and her life as a “church baby.”

Raised by her grandparents, who were pastors and Apostolic Christians, Saweetie spent a significant amount of time in the Lord’s house from a young age. “I mean, my parents was out, you know, and my grandparents would babysit me. So, I’d be at the church with them,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Tap In” artist humorously recalled her experiences in the choir, specifically mentioning how the microphones smelled. “Yeah, but them mics stank. You know the church good when the mic stinks,” Saweetie shared. She didn’t, however, delve into whether she got “whoopings” for misbehaving during service.

On the topic of whether she still attends, Saweetie replied, “I feel I have church every day because I think faith is stronger than religion. You feel me?” The episode also featured a fun segment where the two artists played a game of “Name That Tune” with songs from various musicians, which included records from Drake, DRAM, and Travis Scott.

In 2023, the West Coast rapper put out a slew of singles. She dropped “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” featuring Tyga and YG in July of that year. In 2022, Saweetie debuted THE SINGLE LIFE EP, which contained records like “DON’T SAY NOTHIN’” and “BO$$ CHICK.”

Her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, is expected to come out in 2024. On Saturday (Jan. 6), Saweetie teased a new track speculatively titled “Richtivities.” In the snippet, she rapped, “Super fine, bills paid, doin’ fine/ True to time, give me brain, use your mind/ P**sy wet, I’m a waterslide/ Don’t forget, expensive b**ch by design/ Throw it back, you know I ain’t holdin’ back.”