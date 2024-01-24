News Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Tells A Fan To "Go Listen To The Older Stuff" In Exchange About His Artistic Direction / 01.24.2024

Much like the rapper himself, Kanye West has very vocal fans.

On Tuesday (Jan. 23) night, the Chicago native posted a conversation with a user named Sash on his Instagram Stories. Before the screenshotted text, the pair seemingly discussed his recent releases and social media activity.

The message logs began with West telling them, “So unfollow if you [are] at your limit.” Sash replied, “Maybe. My hope was to see you continue to evolve as an artist.” Subsequently, the Yeezy designer followed up with another statement: “This is my art. If you don’t like what [I’m] currently putting out, unfollow [me]. Go listen to the older stuff I did when I felt like making that. This is what I feel like doing now.”

Sash responded, “If your wife is your art and it makes you feel good, [then] content. My opinion will continue too, though.” Later in the exchange, they asked to do an illustration of West’s wife, Bianca Cesori, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

Check out the artwork below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sash (@sasheisty)

That same day, West engaged in a separate interaction with a fan named Tyg Savage, who begged him to revert to his earlier artistic style. They commented, “Go back to Jesus, Ye,” on an Instagram video of Censori.

West responded, “N**ga, you can’t tell me what to do on my page. Unfollow if you don’t like it.” Expressing admiration for the 808s & Heartbreak creator’s earlier work, Savage urged, “I love your music and the old you. It has inspired me, my friends, and many other people out there in this world. Please don’t change because people want to. Be the old Ye [that] I used to love. Thanks.”

West suggested, “Go listen to the old Ye. I’m a 46-year-old grown a** man. Go make some kids if you wanna have somebody you can tell what to do… F**k you and every single person trying to tell me who I need to be, what I need to post, what I need to focus on, who I can vote on, what type of music I should make, what kind of clothes I should wear.”

According to a recent trailer, Ty Dolla Sign and West’s Vultures is slated to be released in three volumes. The first installment will hit streaming platforms on Feb. 9, followed by the other two in March and April, respectively.