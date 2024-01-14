Kanye West + Bianca Censori

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Kanye West Files For New Trademark Inspired By His Wife

By Ahmad Davis
  /  01.14.2024

Kanye West has reportedly filed for a trademark with the quote, “I miss you when I wake up before you.” The phrase came from a caption on a post intended to wish his wife Bianca Censori a happy birthday on his resurfaced Instagram account.

While there was no clear indication at the time of what Ye would be using his new trademark for, the renowned creative has been known for his knack for crafting products that people enjoy. The CEO of the Yeezy brand recently unveiled a new sneaker sock on his website that created a stir on social media. NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown was seen wearing them ahead of a Boston Celtics game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Fans of the “Good Life” rapper have grown frustrated with the various pushbacks for his anticipated collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. After multiple listening events, the forthcoming project appeared on the iTunes store with a Dec. 19 release date.

A member of Kanye’s camp relaid the latest update to Forbes on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The publication noted, “The album is not coming out on that date, and, for the moment, doesn’t have a release date.” However, the Chicago rapper’s frequent collaborator, Malik Yusef, provided insights into the delays.

Meanwhile, Yusef also addressed rumors that Vultures might be scrapped, similar to past Kanye albums like Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16. He assured fans that this was not the case. Ty also got “¥$” tattooed above his ear last week, seemingly confirming his commitment to putting the body of work out.

West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new project includes Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Offset and his daughter North West. Ye reached out to Nicki Minaj to clear their popular unreleased collaboration “New Body.” Still, the Pink Friday 2 emcee told her “Blazin'” collaborator that she would not be clearing the record.

For now, press play on “Vultures” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk below.

News
Kanye West

TRENDING
News

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Maternity Shoot

After confirming her pregnancy in October 2023, Sexyy Red is expected to welcome her second ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.10.2024
News

Fans Speculate Whether ASAP Rocky Snubbed Drake On Kid Cudi's "WOW"

Previously, social media assumed Drake slighted ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on ‘For All The Dogs.’
By Malcolm Trapp
01.12.2024
News

Drake Seemingly Shades Metro Boomin Again On Instagram

The ongoing subtle beef between Drake and Metro Boomin continued after fans noticed that Drake ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.13.2024
News

21 Savage Teases Lil Durk, Mariah The Scientist, And Travis Scott As 'American Dream' Features

Earlier this week, 21 Savage hinted that Summer Walker, Young Thug, and Brent Faiyaz would ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.11.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories