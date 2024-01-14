News Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Files For New Trademark Inspired By His Wife / 01.14.2024

Kanye West has reportedly filed for a trademark with the quote, “I miss you when I wake up before you.” The phrase came from a caption on a post intended to wish his wife Bianca Censori a happy birthday on his resurfaced Instagram account.

While there was no clear indication at the time of what Ye would be using his new trademark for, the renowned creative has been known for his knack for crafting products that people enjoy. The CEO of the Yeezy brand recently unveiled a new sneaker sock on his website that created a stir on social media. NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown was seen wearing them ahead of a Boston Celtics game.

Fans of the “Good Life” rapper have grown frustrated with the various pushbacks for his anticipated collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. After multiple listening events, the forthcoming project appeared on the iTunes store with a Dec. 19 release date.

A member of Kanye’s camp relaid the latest update to Forbes on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The publication noted, “The album is not coming out on that date, and, for the moment, doesn’t have a release date.” However, the Chicago rapper’s frequent collaborator, Malik Yusef, provided insights into the delays.

Meanwhile, Yusef also addressed rumors that Vultures might be scrapped, similar to past Kanye albums like Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16. He assured fans that this was not the case. Ty also got “¥$” tattooed above his ear last week, seemingly confirming his commitment to putting the body of work out.

West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new project includes Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Offset and his daughter North West. Ye reached out to Nicki Minaj to clear their popular unreleased collaboration “New Body.” Still, the Pink Friday 2 emcee told her “Blazin'” collaborator that she would not be clearing the record.

For now, press play on “Vultures” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk below.