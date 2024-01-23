News Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Reveals 'Vultures' Will Be Dropping In Three Volumes In Unsettling New Trailer / 01.23.2024

Kanye West teamed up with director Jon Rafman for a new trailer ahead of Vultures. He also unveiled release dates for the upcoming three-volume project with Ty Dolla Sign.

West announced that the first installment will be available on Feb. 9, followed by the second and third, which will come out on March 8 and April 5, respectively. At the time of reporting, the tracklist for Vultures still displays 18 songs on Apple Music. Additionally, the Backstreet Boys’ sampling “Everybody” and “Back to Me” with Freddie Gibbs are expected to be on LP.

The Chicago rapper seemingly landed on a date to debut the body of work on. It was initially scheduled for Dec. 15, 2023 and pushed back four times.

Check out the teaser clip below.

West also confirmed that he will keep the Burzum-inspired cover art for all three volumes of Vultures. The font used in the artwork has connections to Varg Vikernes, a convicted murderer and neo-Nazi. However, the cover image itself was derived from the work of German painter Caspar David Friedrich.

The forthcoming LP will reportedly include guest appearances from artists like Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Future, Bad Bunny, and Kid Cudi. Meanwhile, “Vultures” featuring Lil Durk and Bump J was released as a pre-release single in November 2023, while “Unlock” was previewed on Chicago’s Power 92 radio last month.

As reported by TMZ last Thursday (Jan. 18), West allegedly filmed a 40-minute apology over his anti-Semitic remarks. The outlet noted that it would drop before his album with Ty.

West issued a similar message to the Jewish community on Dec. 26, 2023 via a now-deleted Instagram post. It read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community… It was not my intention to hurt or demean [anyone], and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”