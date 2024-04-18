Nicki Minaj Claims Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Montreal Concert Was Sabotaged
Nicki Minaj is currently on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” The trek made a stop in Montreal on Wednesday (April 17) night, but not without a delay.
Taking to Twitter, Minaj revealed why the concert started a few hours later than scheduled, citing issues with the private airline she was using. “Yesterday (April 16), my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down at 12:58 p.m. Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A $70K G4, and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong,” she explained on Wednesday.
“Today, we asked if we could leave at 1 p.m. They said, ‘No, we could leave at 3 p.m.’ Then they said, ‘That won’t work; we’d need to leave at 5 p.m.,’” Minaj continued. “Yup, for a 9:30 p.m. show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were ‘STILL FUELING.’ At 6:30 p.m., they said they were ‘still fueling’ for a 1 ½ hour flight.”
She concluded, “The sabotage be real, but GOD IS REALER.” In a separate tweet, Minaj suggested that the flight was perhaps stalled because of her husband’s status as a registered sex offender. Notably, Canada does not let offenders travel to the country unless they provide 14 days advance notice prior to their departure.
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 18, 2024
My husband has been on the entire tour btw😛🤪🤣
they prob thought he was tryna come to the Montreal show. LMFAOOOOO. They wanted a moment 4 life. 🤣😂😂😂
I love being the prettiest, smartest, most talented MAIN character on earth.
Thank you for all this promo for the…
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 18, 2024
Like I SAID. A MAGICAL F&$!NG SHOW!!!!!!!!!!! #GagCityMontreal was ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! From START to FINISH. HAHAHHAAAAAAAAABWAHAHAHA!!!!!
YOU
CAN’T
STOP
ME
YOU
WILL
NEVER
STOP
ME
ALL YOU’LL do is CURSE YOURSELF!!!!!!
You ain’t know?!?!!! Well watch 🤪
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 18, 2024
They were sooooooooo freaking dope yall, full of life. Sooooooo many ppl. Im so happy I was able to do this show. God bless every barb that came out tonight. 🎀 https://t.co/OSPrEg4gvM
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 18, 2024
The musician also confirmed that her “FTCU (Remix)” will be dropping on Friday (April 19). It’s expected to feature Sexyy Red and another “superstar (or two),” although Minaj seemingly turned down doing a visual companion due to her tour obligations. The original song peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.
“FTCU” was a standout cut from Pink Friday 2, which topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in December 2023.
Miss lady, bring the kids & the stroller that’s all I got to offer right now. 😂
a play date. Let somebody film us bi$h 😩 sexy know DANG well we on tour in #gagcity Barbz. send me that verse right away pls ma’am. It’s a superstar (or 2) on there as well. 😝 GET IT SEXY!!!!!! https://t.co/vkBhMDkW56
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 4, 2024