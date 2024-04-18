Nicki Minaj

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Claims Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Montreal Concert Was Sabotaged

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.18.2024

Nicki Minaj is currently on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” The trek made a stop in Montreal on Wednesday (April 17) night, but not without a delay.

Taking to Twitter, Minaj revealed why the concert started a few hours later than scheduled, citing issues with the private airline she was using. “Yesterday (April 16), my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down at 12:58 p.m. Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A $70K G4, and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong,” she explained on Wednesday. 

“Today, we asked if we could leave at 1 p.m. They said, ‘No, we could leave at 3 p.m.’ Then they said, ‘That won’t work; we’d need to leave at 5 p.m.,’” Minaj continued. “Yup, for a 9:30 p.m. show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were ‘STILL FUELING.’ At 6:30 p.m., they said they were ‘still fueling’ for a 1 ½ hour flight.” 

She concluded, “The sabotage be real, but GOD IS REALER.” In a separate tweet, Minaj suggested that the flight was perhaps stalled because of her husband’s status as a registered sex offender. Notably, Canada does not let offenders travel to the country unless they provide 14 days advance notice prior to their departure.

The musician also confirmed that her “FTCU (Remix)” will be dropping on Friday (April 19). It’s expected to feature Sexyy Red and another “superstar (or two),” although Minaj seemingly turned down doing a visual companion due to her tour obligations. The original song peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

“FTCU” was a standout cut from Pink Friday 2, which topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in December 2023.

News

TRENDING
News

Rick Ross Backs His Claims About Drake's Alleged Nose Job With So-Called Before And After Photos

Rick Ross further taunted Drake on Twitter with remarks about his alleged nose job: “Drop ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.15.2024
News

Lil Uzi Vert Shares A Special Secret With Fans At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert is the talk of the internet following their dynamic set during the ...
By Ahmad Davis
04.13.2024
News

Rick Ross' Baby Mother Tia Kemp Tells Drake To Call Her For Information

Following their exchange of diss tracks, Rick Ross’ baby mother, Tia Kemp told Drake to ...
By Ahmad Davis
04.14.2024
News

New Drake Diss Track Aimed At Kendrick Lamar, Future And More Leaks Online

The internet has surfaced a new Drake record that appears to be a diss track ...
By Ahmad Davis
04.13.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories