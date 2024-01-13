Nicki Minaj and Future

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Adds "Press Play" Featuring Future To 'Pink Friday 2'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  01.13.2024

Early Saturday (Jan. 13) morning, Nicki Minaj gifted fans a new collaboration with Future titled “Press Play.” The new bop features an upbeat hook and verse from the Atlanta rap star over a beat from ATL Jacob. Minaj utilized multiple flows to add a new banger to her 25-track LP, Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe).

On Friday (Jan. 12), Minaj got fans excited after tweeting, “Every F**king FRIDAY Will Be F**KING PINK, Now buckle up ugz!!!! 12 hours to go…” Shortly after, she teased the return of her famous alter ego, Roman, stating, “Press PLAY tonight. The barbz saw #RoadTORoman and thought that meant it’s the Roman track when I already TOLD citizens of the city we are on the ROAD TOOOOOO Roman, not on the road WITH Ro.”

She name-drops her “Feeling Myself” collaborator, Beyoncé, on the new track, rapping, “They said, ‘Why can’t you be Yoncé?’/ Daddy wasn’t no businessman, mama wasn’t no business owner/ Mm, what an idiot.” She also sent some competitive shots at other emcees stating, “You can’t be me, I’m already it/ I been saucy, they all wanna skinny dip/ I am your label’s obsession, you’s another guinea pig.”

Minaj has been riding high following the release of her new album, and from the looks of it, she’s not stopping her momentum anytime soon. Fans of the legendary Queens rapper can see her on her “Pink Friday World Tour” starting March 1.

Check out the latest collaborative track between the “Nicki Hendrix” rappers below!

New Music
Future
Nicki Minaj

