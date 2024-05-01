Ella Mai, Coco Jones, Chloe x Halle

Coco Jones Recognizes Ella Mai And Chloe x Halle For Their Support Of Her R&B Career

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.01.2024

Coco Jones is gearing up to drop her debut album this year. Her first single from the project, “Here We Go (Uh-Oh),” will hit streaming platforms on Friday (May 3).

Ahead of its release, Jones spoke to ELLE, who published their interview today (May 1). In it, the “ICU” artist opened up about her recent Grammy win, career goals, and the expectations of her LP, to name a few topics. 

Among the standout moments, Jones was also asked about female R&B artists who’ve served as mentors or given her advice. She responded, “I love Ella Mai. She’s my homegirl. She’s had the type of success that I’m working toward, so she gives me a lot of advice. It’s also just the peer-to-peer support.” 

“Chloe x Halle and I are constantly uplifting each other whenever we see each other because we grew up together in the Disney world,” Jones added. “That’s the really beautiful part, the ‘Girl, we see what you’re doing. Keep going.’”

 

Notably, Chloe x Halle — comprised of Chlöe and Halle Bailey — played choir members in Disney’s 2012 musical Let It Shine, in which Jones starred. The sisters also appeared in the network’s “Austin & Ally” and penned “Warrior” from the soundtrack of 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time

Elsewhere in her chat with ELLE, Jones revealed her dream collaborations: “Mine would be Beyoncé, but I have so many other artists that I love as well: Jazmine Sullivan, Brandy, Rihanna, Alex Isley. I would do a song with Ella [Mai]. And I love Tate McRae; I think she’s fire.”

In 2022, Jones shared What I Didn’t Tell You. The EP contained songs like “Double Back,” “Caliber,” and “Crazy For Me,” among others. The deluxe edition, which came out the following year, introduced four new songs, including a Justin Timberlake-assisted remix of “ICU.”

