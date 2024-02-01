News Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Coco Jones Is "Hyper-Focused" On Her Debut Album: "I Want It To Come Out This Summer" / 02.01.2024

Coco Jones is currently working on a follow-up to her 2022 project What I Didn’t Tell You.

During an interview with Complex published today (Feb. 1), the singer said she plans on releasing it by the summertime. “I’m always working on music. I’m definitely hyper-focused on my debut album,” she told the publication. “That means that we’d have to finish it up over the next couple of weeks, and that’s my goal.”

Jones continued, “I definitely am experimenting. I want to let myself be free and not try to fit into any expectation. I want to see what happens and where that lands. But then I also want to elevate some of the sounds that I feel really put me on. So I don’t want to do anything too similar, but I want to give that same feel.”

The songstress’ latest project is currently vying for Best R&B Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The standout cut “ICU” was also nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance. Fan favorites such as “Double Back,” “No Chaser,” and “Put You On” also appeared on What I Didn’t Tell You.

Since its release, Jones joined forces with BJ the Chicago Kid for “Spend The Night” in September 2023. The following month, she put out “A Timeless Christmas” and “8 Days of Christmas,” the latter of which arrived in collaboration with Apple Music.

The update regarding Jones’ debut album arrived after she announced her publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music yesterday (Jan. 31). “Music has been a constant in my life and the motivation that has anchored me since the very beginning,” she shared in a press statement. “Discovering a team at Warner Chappell that shares that same passion and understands my voice and vision is very special to me.”