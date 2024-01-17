News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe And Halle Bailey Share Throwback Video Dancing To Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" / 01.17.2024

Halle Bailey kept her entire pregnancy under wraps amid fan speculation. She welcomed her first son, Halo, with DDG in 2023 and made the announcement on Jan. 6, 2024.

Today (Jan. 17), she and Chlöe Bailey shared some behind-the-scenes footage from when The Color Purple actor was still expecting. They posted a TikTok dancing to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA and Sexyy Red. The song choice was fitting, considering the father of Halle’s child inked a deal with Epic Records in 2018 after already having a successful YouTube career.

In the comment section, users expressed their excitement. One person wrote, “I love how y’all are posting these [because] we know by now… So sweet.” Another added, “Y’all [are] too fun. Now, where [is] the album at?”

Earlier this week, Halle opened up about her experience being pregnant and the public’s speculative comments. During a Q&A session on Snapchat, she addressed how she dealt with the rumors.

“Honestly, I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and OK,” the “Angel” singer said. “I know that there was a lot of people who would always, like, comment and be like, ‘We know, girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s great that you know. But I’m gonna just chill.’”

Halle shared the news of Halo’s birth in an Instagram post. It was captioned, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.” She and DDG made their relationship public in March 2022.

Additionally, Halle uploaded a video from her underwater maternity shoot. She flaunted her baby bump in a two-piece set. “Missing my belly already, but I obviously had to do underwater pics,” she wrote in reference to her role in The Little Mermaid.