News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Takes To Instagram As Social Media Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss / 05.01.2024

On Tuesday (April 30) evening, Drake appeared to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s fiery “euphoria” diss track by posting a video from the 1999 comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” on his Instagram Stories.

The clip featured Julia Stiles’ character reciting a poem about her contradictory feelings toward a crush, mirroring the sentiment of Lamar’s lyrics. “I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme/ I hate the way you’re always right, I hate it when you lie,” the actress said in the excerpt.

In “euphoria,” Lamar attacked Drake with lines such as, “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

It’s worth mentioning that Drake had a similar retort to Lamar’s initial jabs on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That.” The Toronto rapper posted several clips and cryptic captions that fans took as veiled shots at his contemporaries. It wasn’t until a few weeks later that he actually responded directly via “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

In light of Lamar’s more recent diss, DJ Akademiks revealed that Drake texted him about the track. The artist reportedly said, “See you soon.” Notably, the media personality’s commentary was used for the outro of “Push Ups.”

Lil Yachty, one of the several people mentioned in “euphoria,” also reacted to the record. The “One Night” hitmaker liked a post on Twitter that read, “So, who was raising your child while you were out cheating on your wife with white women, [Kendrick Lamar]?” The tweet referenced the Compton emcee’s attack on Drake for allegedly being an absent father.

However, Yachty clarified that the like was “an accident.” He later quote-tweeted a comment saying “too late” with laughing emojis. As Rap-Up reported yesterday, Gunna and Metro supposedly responded to the song as well.