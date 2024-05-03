Rap-Up Replay Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Coco Jones And More / 05.03.2024

This week’s new music started with a bang on Tuesday (April 30) when Kendrick Lamar unloaded his highly anticipated response track to Drake. The six-minute haymaker was filled with jabs at his rap foe. While people were awaiting a response from Drake, Lamar doubled back with another diss track titled “6:16 in LA.”

On top of the ongoing Rap Battle Royale, there were drops from Hip Hop and R&B mainstays like Gunna, Coco Jones and Moneybagg Yo as well as tracks from promising newcomers like Hunxho, wolfacejoeyy and more. Artists like 4batz and Gloss Up have kicked off the month of May with full-length projects for their fan bases to digest.

As always, Rap-Up Replay has the hottest 10 releases. Check them out below!

6:16 in LA by Kendrick Lamar

In the wee hours of the morning on West Coast time, Lamar unveiled another Drake diss track via Instagram, “6:16 in LA.” The soulful record followed his emphatic song “euphoria,” which many believe placed him ahead of Drake in their ongoing rap feud. The song boasts some elite lyricism from the Compton emcee and questions the credibility of his Canadian rap foe’s claims about him on “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Whatsapp (Wassam) by Gunna

Gunna is back with a new banger produced by frequent collaborator and friend Turbo. The track showcases a more dialed-in version of the Atlanta-raised emcee. His exclamatory tone pairs well with the upbeat production, seeking to address any of his doubters one verse at a time. While many thought a tweet from Gunna following Lamar’s “euphoria” namedrop was a response to the song, it now seems it was just a promotion for this record that will lead into his next album, due on May 10.

Here We Go (Uh Oh) by Coco Jones

Coco Jones has consistently proven herself over the last few years. Her radio-ready bop “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” continues her excellence as a songwriter and vocalist. The track chronicles the vicious pattern of heartbreak — trying to get over someone and endlessly being pulled back in. Co-written by Jones, the song was produced by Cardiak and Kelvin “Wu10” Wooten and samples Lenny Williams’ 1978 soul ballad “’Cause I Love You.” When discussing the offering, Jones said via press release, “It’s the impossible mission to move on from this chapter, from this person, from this cycle.”

U made me a st4r by 4batz

There are many questions surrounding 4batz. Is he an industry plant? Is he using AI? With all those different questions, there’s one thing that people cannot doubt, and that is the fact that he is consistently releasing quality music. His newest project, U made me a st4r, is a culmination of previous popular tracks with a few additional songs, including a remix to “act iii: on god? (she like)” featuring the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

TRYNA MAKE SURE by Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo knows how to make a hard-hitting single for the summer. With warm weather on the horizon, fans were waiting for the Memphis street rap hero to unleash more music to turn up to. After his Rob49-assisted smash, “Bussin,” Moneybagg and his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, went viral on the internet. The CMG affiliate teased that record by debuting Fletcher’s much-anticipated Ceiling Challenge video. “TRYNA MAKE SURE” is the latest single from Bagg’s forthcoming album, SPEAK NOW. The Tay Keith-produced offering is an evolved version of the tracks that helped make Moneybagg a staple in the hottest clubs, radio mix shows, and playlists.

Come Over by Hunxho featuring 2 Chainz

Hunxho is campaigning for the top spot regarding street melodic raps. Known for his women-friendly cuts, “Come Over” featuring 2 Chainz is another tally in the win column for the burgeoning crooner and emcee. The Mike WiLL Made-It track layers striking synths over a handclap-driven groove. Atlanta icon 2 Chainz blessed the beat with his smooth signature flow.

Gotta Get U by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux is known for his eclectic style and silky smooth voice. The rising cloud rap superstar showcased a fresh sound with the Cash Cobain-produced record “Gotta Get U.” The electric love song vividly depicted Foux on the chase to secure his spot with a love interest.

Not Ya Girl: Act 1 by Gloss Up

Coming off the success of her lead single, “Ride Home,” with Jacquees, Gloss Up has decided to drop her project, Not Ya Girl: Act 1. The Tennessee-raised emcee has been grinding since she signed to Quality Control and is now ready for her moment in the limelight. The seven-song project also features Skilla Baby and Hunxho.

Double Tap by Wolfacejoeyy

Wolfacejoeyy is leading the charge alongside New York artists like 41, Ice Spice, Cash Cobain and more in their quest to bring back the shine to the birthplace of Hip Hop. Their modern sound has captured the hearts and minds of the youth. Wolfacejoeyy’s MCVertt-produced single, “Double Tap,” serves as an appetizer for his forthcoming LP, Valentino. The artist has been building steam with his work alongside “Power” actor and producer Michael Rainey Jr., also known as Whereis22.

Passion by Lil SoSo

Enlisting Suave Films for the music video and Remdolla for song production, Lil SoSo blended a nice mix of Hip Hop and R&B on her latest single, appropriately titled “Passion.” Following the Florida vocalist’s previously released effort, “Enhancements,” the timely track unveiled a vulnerable dimension that showcased her versatility as an artist. The Lunch Money Lewis-cosigned emcee is poised for a great run this summer.