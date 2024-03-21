Interest Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images 6 Aries Singers Who Embody The Fire Sign / 03.21.2024

Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, spans from March 21 to April 19. It heralds the start of the astrological year with a burst of energy and initiative. People born under this zodiac are often distinguished by the leadership qualities, enthusiasm and pioneering spirit that compel them to forge new paths.

The characteristics of the fire sign naturally align with the evolution and expression found in R&B music, a genre that thrives on emotional depth, innovation and the personal touch of its artists. The genre’s core — centered on exploring themes of love, struggle and self-discovery — provides an ideal backdrop for Aries musicians like Ty Dolla Sign, Mariah Carey and Summer Walker, to name a few.

Rap-Up created a list of seven R&B singers who are Aries. Ranging from genre mainstays to a few newcomers, this list is filled with exciting names. Check them out below!

1. Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla Sign, born on April 13, 1982, demonstrates the hallmark Aries characteristics of leadership and creativity through his contributions to music. Whether on his own tracks like “Or Nah” and “Paranoid” or contributions to cuts such as Post Malone’s “Psycho,” the Los Angeles native’s ambitious attitude and talent leave a mark on any project he touches.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ty Dolla Sign is aware of his zodiac compatibility when it comes to love, as evidenced by songs like “Dolla $ign” and Diddy’s “Reachin’.” On the former, he croons, “I’m an Aries, she a Pisces / We f**k, clean it up with a white T / And she don’t wanna be no wifey,” while the latter boasts lyrics like, “Aries match with a Gemini / This time I’ll be genuine.”

2. Halle Bailey

One-half of Chlöe x Halle, Halle Bailey, was born on March 27, 2000. Landing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake illustrated not just a leap in her solo career, but also the assertiveness and initiative hallmark of her zodiac sign. She embraced the ups and downs of playing the Disney part with a fearless approach that ultimately inspired women across the globe.

Musically, Bailey pushes limits by infusing R&B with fresh, contemporary elements. The songstress has all the traits that resonate with Aries’ ambitious and trailblazing nature.

“I’m a fire sign,” she told ESSENCE. “I’m a protector of my family. If I love you and somebody crosses you, it’s over. That’s been my stance since I was young.”

3. Summer Walker

Born on April 11, 1996, Summer Walker reflects the Aries archetype through her fearless self-expression and trailblazing approach to R&B. Her debut album, Over It, shattered streaming records and was a testament to her assertive push into the spotlight. Furthermore, Walker’s lyrical content is often centered on themes of love (“Come Thru” with Usher and “Playing Games”), self-reliance (“Body” and “Session 32”), and emotional honesty (“Girls Need Love” and “Stretch You Out”) that channel the zodiac characteristic of directness.

Speaking to NME, the R&B star explained, “I’m a vulnerable, open person. I’m an empath, so I’m really emotional and s**t. I’m an Aries [sun], Aquarius [moon], and Sagittarius [rising].”

4. Jacquees

Jacquees, born on April 15, 1994, boasts all the typical traits of an Aries. The “B.E.D.” singer mirrors the fire sign’s courage and bluntness, having proclaimed himself this generation’s King of R&B. While sparking discussions and debates, the bold move highlighted his innate confidence and willingness to lead.

Particularly in LPs like 4275 and Sincerely For You, Jacquees distinguished himself from the competition. The Lil Baby-assisted “Your Peace” delved into the complexities of seeking harmony in relationships, which is a pursuit that resonates with Aries’ inclination toward honesty and direct communication. Meanwhile, “At the Club” saw the musician taking the forefront in a narrative about connection and charisma amid the nightlife. Despite demonstrating the fire sign’s characteristics, Jacquees has made his stance on the zodiac clear. “I’m not really big into astrology,” he admitted to Galore in 2023.

5. PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress’ breakthrough with tracks like “Pain” and “Break It Off” demonstrated the Aries trait of diving headfirst into new endeavors with confidence and enthusiasm. Fire signs are characterized by their passion, determination and ability to stand out in a crowded industry — all of which are qualities that the U.K. singer has embodied through her work.

Born on April 18, 2001, PinkPantheress has a pioneering spirit, seen through her use of samples from the 1990s and 2000s combined with contemporary beats. Her “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” and “Nice to meet you” tracks have made her the ultimate bedroom pop Aries. Unfortunately for astrology fans, the 22-year-old doesn’t believe in zodiac signs, as revealed during her 2023 interview with Nylon.

6. Daniel Caesar

Daniel Caesar, born April 5, 1995, embodies the Aries attribute of innovation. His entry into the mainstream music industry with 2014’s “Violet” and subsequent debut album, Freudian, showed his vocal prowess with a fearless dive into the themes of love, faith and vulnerability. These traits collectively align with Aries’ courage to confront the depths of emotion.

Unlike his contemporaries, the CASE STUDY 01 artist’s journey has been marked by a willingness to chart his own course, often leading the way for others in the genre. This combination of innovation, leadership and emotional depth has defined his career.