Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar Fires Shots At Drake Again With New Track "6:16 In LA"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.03.2024

Kendrick Lamar just took a page out of Drake’s playbook. Today (May 3), the pgLang founder dropped another diss aimed at his Canadian rival titled “6:16 in LA.”

In the song, Lamar questioned the loyalty within Drake’s entourage and made a nod to 2020’s “Toosie Slide.” He rapped, “Are you finally ready to play Have You Ever? Let’s see/ Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t ‘Toosie Slide’ up outta this one, it’s just gon’ resurface/ Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose.”

Earlier in the verse, the Compton emcee referenced DJ Akademiks, who notably voiced the outro of Drake’s “Push Ups.” “Yeah, somebody’s lyin’, I could see the vibes on Ak’/ Even he lookin’ compromised, let’s peel the layers back,” Lamar spat.

Peep the record below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

“6:16 in LA” arrived on the heels of Tuesday’s (April 30) “euphoria,” and most notably, before Drake could issue a rebuttal track. The “God’s Plan” artist took a similar approach with “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which was shared via Instagram shortly after “Push Ups” hit streaming platforms on April 19.

The title of Lamar’s “6:16 in LA” seemed to be a play on Drake’s timestamp series. Over the years, the self-proclaimed 6 God has released songs like “9AM in Dallas,” “5AM in Toronto,” “6PM in New York,” and “4PM in Calabasas. The latest rendition, “8am in Charlotte,” appeared on For All The Dogs in October 2023.

“euphoria” achieved a record 9.2 million Spotify streams on its debut day, raising anticipation for Drake’s response. Despite Lamar’s attacks, the five-time Grammy winner has remained relatively quiet. He appeared to react to the aforementioned diss by posting a video from the 1999 comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” on his Instagram Stories. 

