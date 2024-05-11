News CHRISTOPHER KATSAROV LUNA / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Pleads With Local News Station To Stop Flying Over His Home Early In The Day / 05.11.2024

Drake has had a shaky couple of weeks since the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which featured Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton-bred emcee’s verse on the song started a Hip Hop Battle Royale that led to multiple diss tracks being released between him and Drake. While most of the issues have been kept on wax, there have seemingly been a few unrelated events unfolding near Drake’s Toronto home.

These incidents have led to local news stations sending their teams to report on the matter. In a public statement on Instagram Stories, Drake said, “[CP24], can we discuss chopper flight times over the house because I won’t lie, I’m trying to sleep. Anytime after 3 p.m. works great for me.”

A trespassing incident at the “Nice For What” artist’s Toronto mansion Thursday (May 9) afternoon led to police involvement and a hospitalization. It marked the third disturbance this week.

Toronto police spokesperson Shannon Eames confirmed to USA TODAY that officers responded to a call about an intruder at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST. The trespasser had an altercation with security before being taken to the hospital. The occurrence followed closely behind Tuesday’s (May 7) early morning shooting and an attempted break-in on Wednesday (May 8).

Eames noted that unlike Wednesday’s event, in which the individual was detained under the Ontario Mental Health Act, Thursday’s trespasser was not handled as a mental health case.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

These incidents have all occured since the beginning of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Many fans were shocked that Lamar would use Drake’s actual address in an aerial photo of his home in the cover art for his victory lap diss track, “Not Like Us.”

The Mustard-produced song has been used as the soundtrack for countless TikToks and has been seen playing in clubs nationwide. Press play on the track below.