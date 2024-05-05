Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's New Drake Diss Spawns #NotLikeUsChallenge

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.05.2024

While Kendrick Lamar is known for his lyrical prowess, he is no stranger to hit records. With fun tracks like “family ties,” “New Freezer” and “Alright” in his catalog, he’s a proven hitmaker.

Coming off his game-changing verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s standout track, “Like That,” Lamar has been showing his more boom-bap, backpacker side. That all changed late Saturday (May 4) night when the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers creator dropped his newest Drake diss, “Not Like Us.”

The Mustard-produced smash is filled with bars for Drake and OVO, but this time, it has a radio/club-ready beat behind it. The West Coast-inspired track has been drawing comparisons to BlueBucksClan, Drakeo The Ruler and many more.

The high BPM and infectious hook have spawned a new dance challenge called the #NotLikeUsChallenge. Following its release, known TDE collaborator Daylyt wrote, “Naw, this song low high key United the City!! Just had a phone call with a grape, a Bounty [hunter], a 60, a hoova, a south side, and fruit town. And all was on FaceTime dancing. [What the f**k] is [happening] man! On the ancestors, wake city boys up 1,000 points!”

The track’s producer tweeted, “plot twist,” before saying, “I’ll never turn my back on my city… and I’m fully loaded.” In a since-deleted tweet, multi-platinum recording artist Roddy Ricch exclaimed, “Compton Up Crodie!” with a pregnant man emoji. He then liked a post from a fan stating that he washed Drake on their unreleased track, “In The Cut.”

He commented on DJ Akademiks’ repost asserting, “IT’S COMPTON VS ANYBODY.” Esteemed producer Terrace Martin took to Twitter to say, “Y’all in trouble. To my OVO folks living in LA, your summer just got hotter. Stay home with air on, or move back to the 6 🦮 . With love, Terrace.”

See some of the most popular #NotLikeUsChallenge videos below!

@mack.wop #kendricklamar #fyp #notlikeus ♬ original sound – DOCTOR CAP

@menloblack That new KuFU!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #kendricklamar #notlikeus #stepthisway ♬ original sound – menloblack

@xiandivyne I still need him to address rhe DV allegations but jesus let rhis man breathe #fyp #xiandivyne #drake #kendricklamar #notlikeus #raptok ♬ original sound – Christian Divyne

